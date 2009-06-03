Micronel opens new UK facility

The Micronel UK subsidiary will greatly strengthen the service and support to UK fan and blower customers.

John Roe joined the Micronel team at the end of last year from Electrocomponents (RS Components) and will head up this new UK operation as Managing Director. He has had over 15 years exposure and experience of fan and blower products gained through his activity both with Electrocomponents, where he managed the Electromechanical and Connector Central Product Management team and the many years he spent previously as the Sales & Marketing Director at ACAL Radiatron.The new Micronel UK Managing Director, John Roe said: “With Market conditions still tough and many Manufacturers and Distributors scaling back their operations, this investment is probably a somewhat different approach for the UK electronic component supply industry, however it reflects the more longer term Micronel philosophy of providing quality, market leading products combined with a fast and effective local support and service. Micronel specialise in High Performance Blowers and Fans and our products have to meet the needs of industries with special performance characteristics such as medical, mil-aero, personal protection and specialised industrial applications. These industries often demand close dialogue and support during the design phase to take their designs from concept through to production”.Commenting on the announcement, Peter Meier Junior (CEO of Micronel AG) said: “Micronel are not a multinational group, nor do we want to be, we are proud to count among the world’s leading manufacturers as an independent company. As Micronel has grown steadily over the past decade we have been careful to use the return from that growth to invest in both new product innovations and new ways of being closer to our customers and key markets. To deliver real value and services in fans and blowers, our local operations need to have wide ranging know-how and experience. That’s what Micronel UK will bring to customers and we’re confident that this is the start of a long and successful direct engagement with the UK and Ireland markets.”Micronel’s core offer consists of axial fan and radial blower products ranging in size from 16mm to 170mm, 5 to 8000+ pa and 12 to 7211 l/min. A new product introduction programme will also see the continuous launch during 2009 of a new generation of high performance miniature blowers, which Micronel claim will be the smallest, most powerful and efficient DC blowers on the market.Applications include electronic cooling and air movement within automotive, heat exchangers, aerospace, military, air sampling, specialist industrial applications, personal protection (for cooling vests, hood systems, casualty bags etc) as well as medical blowers for sleep apnoea and specialist respiratory care equipment.John Roe (Managing Director Micronel UK) / Peter Meier Jnr. (CEO Micronel AG)