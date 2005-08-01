Bosch creates MEMS subsidiary

The Bosch Group continues to intensify its growth in the field of micro mechanic systems (MEMS) by recently founding the subsidiary Bosch Sensortec GmbH, headquartered in Kusterdingen close to Reutlingen in Germany.

Bosch have been active in the field of MEMS since 1988 and is one of the pioneers in this technology. Today, more than 300 engineers of the Bosch Group are working in the field of MEMS technology.



Starting out with a workforce of 20, Bosch Sensortec applies MEMS sensors for rapidly growing markets such as consumer electronics. In doing so, Bosch Sensortec has access to the development and manufacturing competencies of the Bosch Division Automotive Electronics in Reutlingen. The short distance between Bosch Sensortec and Bosch Automotive Electronics makes for flexible and close cooperation during all project phases.



This puts Bosch Sensortec in the position to not only focus on new applications, but to also quickly respond to special customer wishes. The new company's time-to-market of new products is dramatically faster than is usually the case in the automotive industry: the first Bosch Sensortec product - the SMB 360 accelerometer, developed for the consumer goods market - now already has prototypes available, the production start is planned for the end of 2005.