Electronics Production | June 03, 2009
Importance and Development of Supply Chain Management
A major focus of Technology Forecasters’ Quarterly Forum was the rising importance of Supply Chain Management (SCM), its optimization and visibility.
A major focus of this forum was the importance and key success criteria of Supply Chain Management (SCM). Participants from all over the world, representing OEMs, EMS and logistic companies, shared best practices and discussed key issues of today’s SCM activities.
SCM Optimization
Supply Chain Optimization strategies consist of several key areas to be taken into consideration. Lively discussions and examples were kicked around at the event.
As inventory management is facing demand volatility or supply chain disruptions, a negative impact on cash flow is a real risk to business. Inventory optimization is part of the inventory right-sizing strategies of companies; this should be formalized in inventory policy. The connection between target inventory days and product life cycle is a vital factor to be considered. Aspects of the inventory policy are demand, lead times, number of products, objectives (like service levels or minimizing costs) and the general cost structure.
The inventory strategy should be set by the business strategy and can be mapped out in a simple format, as Douglas Kent, President of eKNOWtion, showed in his presentation. It could be composed of competitive requirements, like reliability, responsiveness and flexibility, and also cost requirements and asset management efficiency goals. Each supply chain needs to prioritize these requirements and consider their hierarchy with each specific product life cycle.
As a summary, one could say that each product needs ITS OWN inventory and supply chain strategy.
As a key factor it became clear that not one supply chain strategy fits all organizations. The future can be seen in the concept of supply chain design and optimization, where an optimal business result will be generated from the combination of supply network optimization and inventory optimization.
SC Visibility
What is Supply Chain Visibility? The availability and visibility of the right information to enable the right product, at the right time, at the right place to ensure cost-effective decision-making for efficient product or service delivery, says Hitesh Attri, Supply Chain Consultant at eKNOWtion. To achieve improved customer performance and reduce internal costs, Supply Chain Visibility is needed. A clear SC Visibility roadmap is critical for implementation. Some aspects to consider are: identify the right metrics and define targets, identify root causes for missing information, set up a cross-functional team and involve all stakeholders in the process. A clear process with responsibilities, automation of data acquisition wherever possible and continuous improvement is vital for success. Clear SC Visibility can create value for shareholders and a competitive advantage for the business.
As quoted during the discussions, within the top 25 rated SCM companies, you can find 9 who are rated as top innovative companies as well. During difficult economic times, optimized and visible SCM can help companies to stay flexible, innovative and successful in the market.
Author: Carsten Barth, Elcoteq Blog
SCM Optimization
Supply Chain Optimization strategies consist of several key areas to be taken into consideration. Lively discussions and examples were kicked around at the event.
As inventory management is facing demand volatility or supply chain disruptions, a negative impact on cash flow is a real risk to business. Inventory optimization is part of the inventory right-sizing strategies of companies; this should be formalized in inventory policy. The connection between target inventory days and product life cycle is a vital factor to be considered. Aspects of the inventory policy are demand, lead times, number of products, objectives (like service levels or minimizing costs) and the general cost structure.
The inventory strategy should be set by the business strategy and can be mapped out in a simple format, as Douglas Kent, President of eKNOWtion, showed in his presentation. It could be composed of competitive requirements, like reliability, responsiveness and flexibility, and also cost requirements and asset management efficiency goals. Each supply chain needs to prioritize these requirements and consider their hierarchy with each specific product life cycle.
As a summary, one could say that each product needs ITS OWN inventory and supply chain strategy.
As a key factor it became clear that not one supply chain strategy fits all organizations. The future can be seen in the concept of supply chain design and optimization, where an optimal business result will be generated from the combination of supply network optimization and inventory optimization.
SC Visibility
What is Supply Chain Visibility? The availability and visibility of the right information to enable the right product, at the right time, at the right place to ensure cost-effective decision-making for efficient product or service delivery, says Hitesh Attri, Supply Chain Consultant at eKNOWtion. To achieve improved customer performance and reduce internal costs, Supply Chain Visibility is needed. A clear SC Visibility roadmap is critical for implementation. Some aspects to consider are: identify the right metrics and define targets, identify root causes for missing information, set up a cross-functional team and involve all stakeholders in the process. A clear process with responsibilities, automation of data acquisition wherever possible and continuous improvement is vital for success. Clear SC Visibility can create value for shareholders and a competitive advantage for the business.
As quoted during the discussions, within the top 25 rated SCM companies, you can find 9 who are rated as top innovative companies as well. During difficult economic times, optimized and visible SCM can help companies to stay flexible, innovative and successful in the market.
Author: Carsten Barth, Elcoteq Blog
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments