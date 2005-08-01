Atmel and EBV expands into UK & Ireland

Atmel Corporation and semiconductor distribution specialist EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, announced an agreement to expand the distribution of Atmel's complete semiconductor product portfolio into UK and Ireland.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome EBV to our network. They bring a strong reputation for demand creation, led by an excellent applications support team and a strong technical sales force," says Scott Macrae, Northern Europe Sales Director for Atmel.



"Atmel complements this with an excellent range of microcontrollers based on our AVR and ARM and 51 architectures, our NVM memory technologies, RF, sensor and Aerospace products with good local support. We look forward to working with EBV and their customers to provide a competitive edge in the market."