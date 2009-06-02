Isola Europe President resigns

Isola Europe's President Augusto Meozzi has resigned - after 45 years with the group - at the end of April.

Augusto Meozzi was CEO of the MAS Group, which was acquired by Isola in 1990. He continued within Isola, holding various other executive positions, such as President and CEO of Isola Laminate Systems (Chandler, AZ) and COO and EVP of Isola in Düren, Germany. He continued as Isola Europe President, following the company’s acquisition by TPG.