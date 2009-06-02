Avnet Memec and Bluegiga extend partnership to Europe

Avnet Memec has extended its distribution agreement with Bluegiga Technologies. With immediate effect, Avnet Memec is distributing Bluegiga’s producs to European countries.

Avnet Memec has been distributing Bluegiga’s product portfolio in Germany since 2003. The extension of the franchise will enable Avnet Memec to offer its customers in European countries an even wider range of wireless products. This promises to open up new customer potential for Avnet Memec in these markets.



“The extension of the existing distribution agreement with Bluegiga has shown the trust and belief in our expertise in the fields of technical marketing, product design-in and respected sales support across Europe. But more important it will strengthen our product portfolio across Europe, especially with wireless products. We are now able to offer all customers across Europe the world’s best Bluetooth solutions which was very important for us, since the wireless market is a very important one for us and we are expecting that this market will be even more important in the future,” said Jon Ellis, vice president Technical Marketing at Avnet Memec.



Tom Nordman, vice president Sales & Marketing Bluegiga added, “Avnet Memec has proven its Wireless and Bluetooth knowledge over the last years. With choosing Avnet Memec as pan-European distributor for our OEM product portfolio we will be able to better serve the needs from our customers. With Avnet Memec’s extensive team of technical sales and field application engineers across Europe we will significantly improve our market reach in Europe.”