Nokia's Romanian facility to produce for Europe

The mobile phone makers Romanian facility in Jucu will be the only one to produce Nokia accessories for Europe.

The facility in Jucu started its mobile phone production in February 2008. A few weeks ago the facilty also started producing mobile phone accessories, such as luetooth headsets, car chargers, mobile phone slip covers. The Jucu facility wil we the only supplier of this kind of product for Europe, local media reports.



The facility is said to hire 400 additional employees - totalling staff numbers to around 2000.