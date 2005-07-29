Trident win Hitachi Design<br> and Distribution Awards

Trident has been named as the winner of Hitachi's STN and TFT design-in awards for 2004/2005. Trident also picked up the Distributor of the Year award for northern Europe at Hitachi's annual northern European distributor conference held in Amsterdam in June.

"I am delighted that Trident has won these two awards," commented Chris Waldron, product manager for Hitachi display products at Trident. "Our success has been due to the way we interact with the customer, every project has very individual demands and it is essential that all aspects of the project are considered before designing in a product. Hitachi displays are often the best option for the customer."



Trident distribute Hitachi's full range of colour STN and TFT displays ranging from 3.5" up to 10.4" including the exciting new range of high brightness displays.



Trident is a UK based technical franchised distributor of displays, interface kits, single board computers, panel PCs, printers and card readers as well as assembling and manufacturing custom built embedded systems.



The company is part of the Abacus Group and has offices in the UK and across Europe with presence in Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxemburg, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Italy.