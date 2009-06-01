Faraday appoints management positions

The UK-based PCB manufacturer has appointed 3 long serving staff to the board of directors, effective from the 1st June 2009.

The company has appointed Steve Spence to Sales Director, Tony Teasdale to Production Director and Jamie Pearson to Managing Director. Gordon Arkley will retain his position as Chairman. He commented on the appointments: “As we begin our 23rd year in business I am delighted to announce these appointments. Faraday has grown immensely over this time and our strong team of dedicated managers have demonstrated their suitability to lead the Company to further successes. I wish them all the very best for the future.”