Infineon in Dresden suspends short-work

The German chip manufacturer Infineon continues to suspend the short-work measure in its production facility in Dresden.

Infineon's manufacturing facility in Dresden has a continuously good order inflow. Due to this, the company is able to suspend the short-work measure for another two months - the facility wil work full in June and July.



This is alrewady the second time that Infineon was able to suspend short-work in the facility. After announcing and implementing the measure in February and March, short-work was suspended in April and May.