Trend Control Systems buys Europlacer’s IINEO2T

Trend Control Systems (part of the Honeywell group) has successfully commissioned its first IINEO2T from Blakell Europlacer. This machine is the third Europlacer machine to be installed onsite at Trends Factory based in Horsham, West Sussex.

Founded in 1980, Trend has undergone rapid and consistent year on year double-digit growth. The comany is a BSI registered company, complying with the requirements of BS EN ISO 9001: 2000. This quality assurance standard covers the sales, marketing, design, manufacture and support of Building Management Systems.



Europlacer’s IINEO2T is widely configurable, allowing for 24 different machine possibilities, for the single head machine with linear motor gantry including a rotary turret head with 8 or 12 pickup nozzles, one board positioning mechanism, oversized board options, and feeders in front and rear, or front only.



Trends Production Engineering Manager Grant Tully explains: “We manufacture in excess of 3000 different SKU’s from our factory in Horsham – all of which are ‘made to order’ in a 2-3 day lead-time. Other factors such as a broad component handling range, high yields, low downtime, component wastage and time to perform preventive maintenance tasks are also important to us."