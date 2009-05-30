Swine Influenza - no impact on Elcoteq’s Mexican production

The EMS-provider Elcoteq currently has nor reported cases of influenza infections in its Mexican operations.

Elcoteq has two plants in Mexico, located in Monterrey and Juarez. These plants are employing approximately 4,000 people. At the moment, no cases of influenza A(H1N1) infection have been reported in Elcoteq’s facilities in Monterrey and Juarez, Mexico. The manufacturing has continued normally in both plants.



Elcoteq has taken several precautions to secure its employees health and safety in Mexico to minimize the risk of infection with disease.

-----



According to WHO (World Health Organization), on May 26, 46 countries have officially reported 12,954 cases of influenza A(H1N1) infection, including 92 deaths.