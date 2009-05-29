70 go at LST & Electronics Yssingelaise

France-based electronics companies LST Electronics and Electronics Yssingelaise will lay off 70 employees within the next 2 weeks.

The tribula de Commerce du Puy decided that the offer of RV Finance was insufficient. Nothing would have guaranteed that RV Finance would take on the working capital requirements and future investment, local media reports.



Two French companies were apparently interested in aquiring LST's assets; Asteel and RV électronique. The potential buyers had until May 4 to make a decision, while the court had until May 13th to review these.