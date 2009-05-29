Electronics Production | May 29, 2009
congatec with Associate Status in Intel ECA
congatec, a provider of embedded computer modules, has been elevated from Affiliate to Associate status in the Intel Embedded and Communications Alliance (Intel ECA).
The Intel ECA is an ecosystem of companies that provide embedded systems, services and applications in support of Intel’s embedded and communication business. Members benefit from being able to align their technical roadmaps and business objectives with Intel in a move to optimize their entire development life cycle, from idea to implementation.
Following its launch in 2005 congatec became an Affiliate member in 2007 and has now reached the Associate level after rapid growth in revenue and market segment share and the utilization of Intel’s best in class processors.
“We are very honoured to be one of the Associate members worldwide and consider this an appreciation by Intel of our technical approach and commitment to products with embedded Intel processors. Our elevated membership will provide us with a tighter alignment to Intel's latest embedded technology innovations. It will also enable us to cooperate more closely with the Intel sales channel which will open up significant new business opportunities for us”, said Gerhard Edi, CEO of congatec.
