Jabil exposed to Visteon Chapter 11

US-based EMS-provider Jabil Circuit is among the creditors to Visteon, which filed for Chapter 11 yesterday.

As reported earlier, Auto supplier Visteon has filed for bancruptcy protection under Chapter 11 with the US Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. Visteon listed $5.3 billion in total debts in its filing with the bankruptcy court. It owes an estimated $7 million to electronics manufacturer Jabil Circuit, media reports suggest.