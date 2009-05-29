Foxconn CZ to benefit from HP transfer?

As reported yesterday, HP is planning to move production from Scotland to the Czech Republic. As Foxconn - an EMS-partner to HP - operates manufacturing facilities in CZ, the EMS-giant might benefit from that decision.

Additional to the production transfer from Scotland, HP wil also start moving production away from Germany, media reports suggest. the likeliest plan seems to be the production transfer to Foxconn's facility in Pardubice, which already manufactures HP computers.



As part of the restructuring plan announced earlier, the company intends to layoff around 5700 staff in EMEA ofer the next 2 years.