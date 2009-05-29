Intel does not rule out further Irish layoffs

The chip manufacturer Intel has not ruled out the possibility of further staff reductions in its Irish operations.

The are no immediate plans to implement further cutbacks, but 'everything is still on the cards', reports the Irish Independent. The company is currently assessing its financial performance.



As reported earlier, Intel had announced in February this year, that it was looking for 300 voluntary redundancies in its Leixlip operations - as part of its overall adjustment of worldwide staff numbers.