Plexus in agreement with Qiagen

Plexus has been selected to develop QIAGEN's next generation automated screening system for the pre-processing of human papillomavirus (HPV) DNA samples.

This contract for the final development phase builds on the existing collaboration which led to the first prototypes.



"Plexus sees this relationship as an indication of how we can utilize our full suite of engineering capabilities, coupled with our complete Product Realization Services, to provide mechatronic solutions for our customers developing complex medical equipment," stated Steve Frisch, Sr. Vice President, Global Engineering Services.



"Thanks to this partnership we will be able offer a unique frontend solution for our next generation high through-put screening platform, which will help QIAGEN further maintain its market leadership in the Life Sciences and diagnostics markets," commented Dr. Jim Godsey, Sr. Vice President, North America Research & Development at Qiagen.