TES to reinforce its Telematics position

France based TES Electronic Solutions, has unveiled a reference device called TITAN that can be customised to address the majority of Telematics Service Providers requirements.

It is available in two configurations; a thin client device running Linux or Windows CE or as a low cost M2M platform. All reference designs and devices provide GPS, GSM/GPRS and basic but highly configurable I/O, while the thin client device offers an ARM 9 processor in addition to enable application deployment on the device.



The reference platform strategy is complemented with TES Electronic Solutions’ design team to provide tailored telematics hardware and software solutions which can be rapidly moved into volume manufacturing in TES factories. Once in volume supply, customers can further benefit from TES’ logistics platform for device configuration and distribution to installation centres.