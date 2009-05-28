71% of Flextronics' manufacturing located in low-cost regions

In its recently published annual report, EMS-provider Flextronics indicated at 71% of its production is located in low-cost regions.

"The productive capacity of our plants is adequate for current needs", report continues.



The EMS-giants' facilities consist of a global network of industrial parks, regional manufacturing operations, and design, engineering and product introduction centers, covering over 27.2 million square feet of productive capacity as of March 31, 2009. "We own facilities with approximately 9.4 million square feet in Asia, 3.5 million square feet in the Americas and 2.8 million square feet in Europe. We lease facilities with approximately 6.6 million square feet in Asia, 3.0 million square feet in the Americas and 1.9 million square feet in Europe".



These facilities include large industrial parks, ranging in size from approximately 400,000 to 6.0 million square feet, in Brazil, China, Hungary, India, Malaysia, Mexico and Poland. Regional manufacturing operations, generally ranging in size from under 100,000 to approximately 1.0 million square feet, are located in Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the USA. The EMS-provider also operates smaller design and engineering centres and product introduction centres at a number of locations in the world’s major electronics markets.