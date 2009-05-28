HP to layoff 850 staff in Scotland

The computer manufacturer HP is to lay off 850 staff at its Erskine facility in Scotland, blaming the global recession for the decision.

An unnamed source told dailyrecord.co.uk: "Manufacturing of storage devices and servers at the Erskine site will be wound down between February and October next year. This will mean the loss of 70 permanent HP staff and 773 people employed at the site by Manpower.



The production apparently will be moved to the Czech Republic. The company currently employs around 1300 staff, of which around 500 technical staff and administration workers are expected to remain after 2010.