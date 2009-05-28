Foxconn puts Mexican investments on hold

The EMS-giant Foxconn has reportedly put investment plans for its Mexican facility in Juarez on hold.

Foxconn has already invested around $135 million into the area, but has now put a hold on the outstanding $45 million investment. Reason for this seems to be the lack of support from the local government, media reports state. Basic infrastructure, such as water pipes, a drainage system and decent roads seem to be missing.



Foxconn is rumoured to start transvering investment projects to other of its facilities.