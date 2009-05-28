Ericsson acquires Turkish systems integrater Bizitek

Ericsson has acquired 100% of the shares of Bizitek, a Turkish systems integrator of business support systems. With this acquisition, Ericsson will strengthen its local R&D force.

With its expertise in the field of business support systems, Bizitek will add strategic competence to Ericsson's services portfolio. The competence acquired will further strengthen Ericsson's ability to help operators deal with the challenge of transforming their networks to all-IP and optimizing their operations support systems and business support systems.



The acquisition gives Ericsson an additional competence to provide end-to-end solutions in business support systems for charging, provisioning, billing and customer relations management. Anders Lindblad, President of Ericsson in Turkey and Israel, underlines the importance of this agreement, which further strengthens Ericsson's leadership in the services arena. "This agreement stands as a milestone in Ericsson's 118 years of presence in Turkey. Systems integration is a key area for Ericsson as operators are starting their network transformation programs."



Bizitek General Manager, Murat Sahinoglu stated that "We are pleased to be a part of the Ericsson Group, which is strongly committed to further develop telecommunications in Turkey and the rest of the world. When making this strategic decision, we were sure that the synergies created by the acquisition would secure new opportunities for our employees, customers and the sector itself."



Under the agreement, all of 116 employees will be transferred to Ericsson. Integration is planned to be finalized within the following 12 months.