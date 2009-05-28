Videoton subsidiaries back on 5-day-week

With Videoton's order inflow recovering, several of its subsidiaries have now changed back to a 5-day work week.

As pointed out in an recent interview with evertiq, Videoton has substancial investment plans and has already invested in a number of technology upgrades. Through this, the Hungarian EMS-provider was able to secure new contracts from existing as well as from new strategic partners. Videoton has now returned to a 5-day work schedule in various of its facilities and subsidiaries.



The latest subsidiary that will return to a normal work-schedule is Elektroplast - as of June 1, 2009.