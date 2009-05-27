Electronics Production | May 27, 2009
Kitron & IAR in embedded alliance
Norway based EMS firm Kitron has been signed as sole distributor for IAR systems development tools and middleware.
IAR Systems has signed an agreement with Kitron to become an IAR Systems distributor for Norway. With an experienced team of development engineers, Kitron can undertake assignments ranging from simple development work to complete product packages. Kitron supports its customers from concept to volume production in one of its manufacturing plants.
Under the agreement Kitron will sell and support IAR Systems’ products, and become a user of these products in their own development work in Norway. The IAR Systems product portfolio includes IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR visualSTATE and IAR PowerPac, along with IAR J-Link and IAR J-Trace debug probes. IAR KickStart Kit also forms part of the range.
IAR Embedded Workbench is a set of development tools for building and debugging embedded system applications using assembler, C and C++. It provides a completely integrated development environment that includes a project manager, editor, build tools and the C-SPY debugger.
IAR visualSTATE is a UML-compliant graphical state machine design tool for embedded systems. It provides advanced verification and validation tools and generates very compact C code that is 100% consistent with the system design.
IAR PowerPac is an integrated middleware family that combines a small memory footprint RTOS and a versatile file system. It is suitable for all types of embedded application including those in test and metering equipment, industrial equipment, telecom, medical devices and consumer electronics.
IAR KickStart Kit is an evaluation environment that contains all the hardware and software a developer needs to get going quickly. Each kit contains a development board, software development tools with sample projects and a hardware debug probe or emulator.
IAR J-Link and IAR J-Trace are small debuggers that connect via USB to the PC host.
