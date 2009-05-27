Dr. Konrad Wundt retires from mie (Multiline International Europa)

Dr. Wundt's retirement will start on June 1st, 2009. He has worked as General Manager sind 1996 for both - Multiline International Europa and for the mie GmbH.

"His service to mie and Multiline, which was distinguished by creativity, integrity, an unmatched work ethic and an even and quiet temperament, was much appreciated by his colleagues, by our customers, our suppliers and our business partners. We, at Multiline/mie wish Konrad good health, fulfilment, peace of mind and enjoyment of the fruits of a successful working life in his retirement", a statement says.



Before coming to Multiline, Dr. Konrad Wundt worked as production manager at Schoeller Electronik (a division of Degussa before the buy-out by Ruwel). His education was as a chemist and his specialty, precious metal plating technology, brought him to Heraeus at the beginning of his career.



His responsibilities will be redistributed within the Multiline/mie organization. Dr. Wunbdt will continue to be involved at Multiline/mie in a consulting role which will not involve any day-to-day responsibilities. He will also continue to serve the EIPC in his role as Executive Director.