Enics to lay off 101 in Finland

In response to changes in the market situation, Enics Finland Oy launched a comprehensive adaptation and efficiency program on 2 April 2009, including employee-employer negotiations concerning possible temporary lay-offs and terminations.

The negotiations resulted in the following decisions: the Enics operations in Vaasa will be terminated in 2009; the future of the Jyskä unit will be decided upon in the summer and the result will be announced separately. In addition to these measures, the efficiency of the Lohja operations will be improved on and the Espoo and Vantaa units will be united under one roof.



The preliminary estimate of job cuts was up to 147 employees, but during the negotiations the amount of necessary reductions was clarified and the actual number of terminations is 101. Additionally, temporary lay-offs which duration will be from three to six weeks will concern all employees of Enics Finland Oy.



The aim of these measures is to ensure the future competitiveness of Enics’ operations in Finland.