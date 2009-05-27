PCB manufacturers start shipment for iPhone

Five Taiwan-based PCB manufacturers are rumoured to have started shipment for the upcoming iPhone.

Taiwan-based PCB manufacturers Nanya PCB, Tripod Technology and Unimicron Technology were selected to supply HDI boards (high-density interconnect). Also Taiwan-based Flexium Interconnect and Career Technology are to supply flexible PCBs to Apple.



The new iPhone is rumoured to be unveiled to the public in June this year.