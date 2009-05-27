Electronics Production | May 27, 2009
Atotech & SEMATECH partner on Process Solutions for 3D Integrated Circuits
German-based Atotech has become a member of Sematech's 3D Interconnect Program located at the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE) of the University at Albany.
As a member of SEMATECH’s 3D program, Atotech will collaborate in leading-edge research to enable the development of high yield, low cost copper electroplating solutions that will enable void-free filling of high density 3D through-silicon-vias (TSVs). The new partnership will result in additional Atotech researchers being located at CNSE’s Albany NanoTech, where Atotech launched a $5 million research and development program in January 2008 in collaboration with the UAlbany NanoCollege.
Robert Preisser, Vice President of Semiconductor Technology for Atotech, said, “We are excited to be part of the SEMATECH 3D Interconnect program, working with the most advanced 300 mm equipment and technologists in developing this leading-edge technology. By building on its presence at CNSE’s world-class Albany NanoTech, Atotech is positioned to make significant contributions to the development production of 3D devices, aiding their rapid adoption into mainstream electronics."
“The goal of SEMATECH’s 3D program is to make 3D-TSV both manufacturable and affordable,” said John Warlaumont, SEMATECH vice president of advanced technology. “By partnering with Atotech, we have the opportunity to take another major step in developing practical process solutions for 3D TSVs by engaging with a world leader of chip processing technologies.”
“Atotech’s recognized expertise in developing innovative copper-plating technologies will enhance SEMATECH’s 3D Interconnect Program and further strengthen the world-class research and development capabilities at the UAlbany NanoCollege,” said Richard Brilla, Vice President for Strategy, Alliances and Consortia at CNSE. “This new collaboration also underscores the success of the SEMATECH-CNSE partnership in accelerating cutting-edge technology development for the world’s leading nanoelectronics companies.”
Launched two years ago, SEMATECH’s 3D IC program has been actively engaging with leading edge equipment and materials suppliers and leveraging their expertise to ready TSV technology. During 2008, in collaboration with the UAlbany NanoCollege, the program began addressing the infrastructure and development challenges in 3D-TSV, including materials characterization, unit processes and integration, equipment hardening, reliability, cost and benefit to device and circuit performance. Eventually, 3D interconnects will provide cost-effective ways to integrate diverse CMOS technologies and chips with emerging technologies such as micro- and nano- electromechanical systems (MEMS, NEMS) and bio-chips.
