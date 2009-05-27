Enphase selects Flextronics for manufacturing

Enphase Energy has selected EMS-provider Flextronics as its global manufacturing partner for the production of solar microinverters.

This partnership enables Enphase to quickly and reliably scale to meet the growing demand for its products and expands Flextronics' reach into the quickly growing solar balance-of-systems market. "As Enphase continues on its aggressive growth path, it is critical that we align ourselves with world-class partners, enabling us to continue meeting the high level of quality and reliability that our customers have come to expect from us," said Paul Nahi, CEO, Enphase Energy. "After a thorough selection process, we have chosen to work with Flextronics for our manufacturing needs. Flextronics was the logical choice due to its emphasis on quality, global reach and excellent logistics capabilities."



"We are thrilled that Enphase has selected Flextronics as its partner for the manufacture of microinverters. This partnership allows us to further expand our expertise in the renewable energy field, strengthen our expertise in the solar balance of systems market and partner with a leading and innovative solar technology provider," said EC Sykes, president of Flextronics Industrial. "Our global resources and vertical integration capabilities help solar customers achieve rapid deployment, with controlled costs and market-specific expertise."



Enphase Microinverter Systems convert the direct current (DC) output of a single solar module into grid compliant alternating current (AC) power. Enphase systems maximize energy harvest, increase system reliability and are easier to design, install and manage than systems installed with traditional inverters. Tests have demonstrated that Enphase Microinverters deliver between 5% and 25% more energy harvest than traditional, centralized inverters. In addition, a proprietary communication technology is embedded into each microinverter, enabling continuous, remote, per-panel monitoring to maximize energy production.



Flextronics' global scale and company-wide core competencies in design, manufacturing and after market services help solar customers accelerate the realization of grid parity. Flextronics' solar solutions portfolio is a significant competitive differentiator and includes expertise in markets such as semiconductor capital equipment, energy and electro-mechanical equipment, solar capital equipment, photovoltaic (PV) module assembly and manufacturing, PV component assembly, PV concentrators and balance of system (BOS) products.