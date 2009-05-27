TT electronics wins major manufacturing agreement with Crowcon

TT electronics ims in Rogerstone has signed a contract in excess of £2.5 million per year to supply PCB manufacturing services to Crowcon Detection Instruments.

Under the agreement, TT electronics is Crowcon’s strategic partner for the manufacture of electronic assemblies to support its full range of detection instruments. Commenting Mark Osborne, Head of Purchasing of Crowcon said, “TT electronics stood out because of their impressive and very distinctive approach to customer service. The programme management team provides us with a direct personal contact who is empowered to address and resolve issues and challenges. This outstanding structure, and the excellent cultural fit between the Crowcon and TT electronics teams, convinced us that they are the right strategic partner for us.”



Previously, Crowcon used multiple vendors to handle its manufacturing alongside an in house capability. The agreement rationalises its manufacturing, simplifying its logistics and allowing it to leverage the benefits of larger scale manufacturing.



Mark Osborne added, “The decision to move to a single manufacturing partner, and the choice of that partner, was a business critical decision for us. TT electronics convinced us fully that they were able to meet the very considerable technical and logistical challenges of handling the manufacture of over 200 different complex electronic assemblies for our range of instruments, some of which are safety critical and designed for use in intrinsically safe environments. Through their global facilities, TT electronics can also offer us local manufacturing support for our Chinese operations.”



John Molloy, Divisional Director for TT electronics integrated manufacturing services commented, “Crowcon Detection Instruments is a significant win for the Rogerstone site. The contract is a challenging one, involving the manufacture of a very high mix of complex electronic assemblies, to rigorous standards of reliability and quality. We are proud that we have been able to meet the exceptionally exacting requirements of this contract, and are looking forward to a productive relationship with Crowcon.”



Crowcon, a Halma company has the most robust and reliable range of gas detection products in the industry, including fixed and portable instruments for detection toxic and flammable gases. Its instruments are used worldwide by oil, gas and petrochemical companies, public utilities, clean water and sewage treatment companies, fire brigades, construction companies and other organisations where accidental leakage of gas or vapour can become a toxic or explosive danger.