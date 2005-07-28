PCB consortium receives £5m funding

A consortium led by UK based PCB producer Circatex has passed the first selection step towards securing £5m DTI funding to develop technology for inkjetting PCBs, Electronicsweekly reports.

The aim is to design and build a production tool with capabilities of inkjet printing structures such as antennas, resistors, capacitors and inductors, leading to printing complete electronic assemblies, according to ElectronicsWeekly.

