Electronics Production | May 26, 2009
Delphi leads push for standardising Wiring Harness development
There are many reasons to establish a standard for a common automotive data exchange format. Not only the number of electrical and electronical components in a vehicle increased, the added value contingent will increase from 20% today up to 35% in 2015.
The existence of several different providers and technologies has led to compability problems during the wiring harness development phase. Consequently, production time and costs have gone up, since the different data often has to be manually adjusted several times in a time-consuming manner.
Therefore, Delphi joined the organisers of the German automotive association VDA (Verband der Automobilindustrie) and ProSTEP iViP, an information technology-based engineering association, to discuss with leading manufacturers and suppliers the current state of standardization, related strategies and available products.
The KBL (Wire Harness List) is a product of this process. It describes a standard for data exchange between OEMs and suppliers in the harness development and production. KBL quickly became established beyond the German border as an international standard dealing with global vehicle manufactures.
KBL – runs with any browser
KBL was designed as a standard list to bridge a myriad of data interfaces during the development and production process. It describes a standard for data exchange between OEMs and supplier in the harness development always used when data of wiring harnesses is exchanged partially or fully between two partners.
The description language can be read universally by any browser. A special tool is needed only for the automatic processing of existing applications. The first KBL Version V1.5 was published in 2002, and, since then, KBL has been updated and evolved into an established standard in the automotive industry used for the harness development by most every OEM and system supplier.
KBL & Delphi’s Velocity Tool Suite
For Delphi, as a global system supplier for E/E Architecture in the automotive sector, it is necessary to merge all concept methods of architecture and development. Delphi’s Velocity Tool Suite. It describes a comprehensive set of design, analysis and simulation tools. Delphi engineers use the Velocity Tool Suite to create a virtual model of a vehicle’s E/E architecture down to the last connector, electrical center, electronic module and wiring harness. The Suite is able to import OEM data seamless. In addition, these tools are linked together in a common, global shared database enabling engineering work to be accomplished more quickly and accurately that it is possible manually.
