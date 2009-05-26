Qimonda: China pulls back

The governor of the Chinese province of Shangdong has ruled out a complete takeover of the German chip manufacturer Qimonda.

He announced this decision in a letter directed to the Minister of Economics of the German Federal State of Saxony. The province is currently "not interested in a complete takeover or acquisition," reports the SZ-Online. The reason given is yet again the current world economic situation, as the demand for microelectronics fallen sharply.



However, the Chinese would be interested in a cooperation - concerning some technological units and segments, the report continues. Inspur and the Chinese province of Shandong were the only serious investor candidates. A Russian investor - who was talked about - did not emerge.