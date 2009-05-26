ZTE buys $50 million of TriQuint wireless components

The two companies signed a document which states in 2009, ZTE will procure at least $50M in TriQuint CDMA, GSM, and WCDMA ASICs for wireless communications.

The agreement was formalized at the US-China Business Signing Ceremony: Partnering for Sustainable Economic Growth, April 28, 2009, in Chicago, IL. The event, aggregating $5.7 billion dollars of US-China business through 28 contracts, was organized by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Machinery and Electronic Products.