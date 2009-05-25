In Europe: UK worst WEEE recyclers

Consumer confusion around the recycling options available for old electronics has led to a country of technology wasters, with one out of two British consumers failing to correctly recycle their old technology and the nation’s young the most notable accumulators.

This is according to new research conducted for Dell on the recycling habits of 5,000 consumers across the UKFrance, Germany, Italy and Spain. The findings reveal interesting gaps when it comes to electronics recycling depending on gender, age and nationality, with Germans proving the savviest (four in five regularly recycle electronics) compared to the more complacent British public (only one in two).



In general awareness levels of electronic manufacturers’ recycling schemes and government initiatives such as the WEEE Directive, the British again fall behind and are the least aware of such initiatives or legislation compared to other consumers in Europe. In fact, when it comes to understanding the importance of correct technology recycling, UK consumers claim to be more influenced by the media than by government legislation.



However, while the British are less informed about the correct procedures for electronics recycling, and show little interest in the available recycling initiatives and legislation to do so, this does not mean that they make the worst recyclers overall. In fact, the level of British consumers who claim to regularly recycle paper, plastics and glass, is higher than the European average, according to the study.