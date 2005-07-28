Remec to sell assets to Powerwave

US based communication equipment maker, Remec, Inc. is preparing to sell its wireless systems business unit to wireless equipment group Powerwave Inc. Remec will then liquidate its remaining busineses.

Remec will hold a Special Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, August 31, to vote both on the sale of selected assets and liabilities of it's Wireless Systems business to Powerwave Technologies, Inc. and approval of a plan of liquidation to permit the orderly liquidation of Remec's remaining assets.



Remec has also signed a definitive agreement to sell its Outdoor Unit and Transceiver ("ODU") business to US based Wireless Holdings International, Inc. A couple of weeks ago Remec sold its EMS business unit to Veritek Manufacturing Services, LLC ("Veritek") and Samjor Family Limited Partnership ("Samjor") in USA.



Remec, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of high frequency subsystems used in the transmission of voice, video and data traffic over wireless communications networks. Remec is headquarted in California, USA, with European oerations in The UK and Finland.



Powerwave Technologies, Inc., is a global supplier of end-to-end wireless solutions for wireless communications networks. Powerwave has its European operation in Sweden.

