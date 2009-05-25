Lincoln: Only 6 completed EMS-transactions in 1Q/09

There were only 6 completed EMS-transactions in the 1. quarter of 2009, a sharp drop from the 14 completed transactions recorded for the same quarter a year ago.

The overall economic conditions have heavily affected the M&A (Merger & Aquisition) activity within the EMS-sector. As shown in Chart B, EMS consolidations represented 2 transactions (33% of the total activity). There were two vertical / horizontal convergences in Q1/2009 (33% of the total activity).The number of EMS-divestitures remained stable with 1 transaction in Q1/2009 (17% of the total activity) and 1 private equity investment (17% of the total activity). There were no OEM-divestitures in the 1. quarter of 2009, Lincoln International states.Chart C shows that 4 transactions occurred within Europe (representing 67% of the total transactions). There was one cross-border deal (between high and low cost geographies) There was also 1 transaction within U.S./Canada, or 17% of transactions. There were no transactions within Asia for this quarter.The transactions by size for the quarter were led by the Micro Tier (3 or 50% of all transactions), followed by 1 transaction each in the Small, Mid, and Large Tier. Due to the economic market conditions, larger transactions were more difficult to complete in the past two quarters, the report continues.Source: Lincoln International