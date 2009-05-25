Huawei to create 700 jobs in Hungary

Huawei is to set up two new facilities in Hungary, creating around 700 new jobs.

China-based Huawei is going to set up facilities in Komárom and Pécs and recruitment for the jobs is already under way, local media reports. The company intends to manufacture telecommunications network equipment in Hungary. The company is scheduled to hire 280 staff in 2009 and an additional 420 in 2010.