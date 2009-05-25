Nokia: VAT evaders to blame for rise in counterfeit handsets in East Africa

The Finland-based mobile phone giant is blaming VAT-evaders for the rise in counterfeit handsets in East Africa.

Counterfeit Nokia handsets from Asia are on the rise in East Africa; entering the market without VAT payment and without important Nokia features, IDG reports. The company has stepped up efforts in Uganda (20%), Kenya (16%) and Tanzania (18%) to have VAT scraped. This in turn would increase the number of mobile phone users - which in turn results in lower prices.