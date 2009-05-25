Essemtec Benelux Now Supplies Stencils

Since May 2009 Essemtec Benelux delivers stencils and accessories produced by Christian Koenen GmbH – high Tech Stencils in Ottobrunn close to Munich. The productions of Stencils are precise and fast a 24-hour, 6-hour or overnight-services are available. The distribution region covers Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

Within Koenen's product range of Essemtec Benelux customers find stencils, storage systems, washing plants and chemicals for industrial printing processes. SMD, stepped, wafer and LTCC stencils are produced according to customers requirements.



The laser-cut stencils have a slightly conical aperture at the printed circuit side which makes them ideal for paste and adhesives printing. If the edges of the apertures are frayed due to high laser cutting speed, then the printing quality is reduced. To prevent this, Christian Koenen GmbH reduces the laser cutting speed to 60 - 70%. For fine pitch components, the speed may even be reduced to 30%.



Furthermore, the unique electro polishing procedure makes apertures smooth for an optimal paste release after printing. This process has been developed by Christian Koenen GmbH and is a unique quality feature. Optional the stencils can be provided with a Nano coating, which will improve the trigger performance. Christian Koenen GmbH is doing continuous research in optimizing the development product since 2001, to reduce the touch dryness of paste residues and to improve the starting attitude after short line standstills. Generally the printing behaviour of the stencil is more constant.