Sony cuts supplier list short

As part of its restructuring plan, Sony will cut the number of its suppliers by 50%.

Over the next two years, the company wants to reduce its purchasing costs by 20%. The decision was mane additional to the job cuts announced earlier. Sony’s suppliers currently have separate contracts with different Sony outlets, according to the BBC. But now the company plans to move to a centralised procurement system, where Sony will be able to negotiate cheaper prices from its suppliers.



Sony currently has around 2500 suppliers on its list - a number that will be trimmed down to around 1200.