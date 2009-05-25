GE Healthcare to freeze salaries?

GE Healthcare wants to freeze salaries and wages for all business units of the multinatinal company this year. An expample would be GE Healthcare Biosciences in Uppsala, Sweden.

GE Healthcare Biosciences employs around 1200 staff in Uppsala. The unit has been hit hard by the current recession. Parts of production "are quite stationary" a source within the company is cited in local media reports. In order to fend off recession, the employer has made a drastic 'last offer' during the slaragy and wage negotiations - it wants to freeze salaries and wages for 2009.