Tessera patents infringed by certain wireless manufacturers

The International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a final determination in the action brought by Tessera Technologies against certain wireless manufacturers, Investigation No. 337-TA-605 (Wireless ITC action), finding Tessera’s asserted patents are valid and infringed.

The ITC issued a Limited Exclusion Order that prohibits the importation of certain infringing electronic devices that use Tessera’s patented technology, which are imported by or on behalf of the named respondents. The Commission also issued a Cease and Desist Order against Motorola, Qualcomm, Freescale and Spansion, directing them to cease their unfair acts including selling infringing articles out of their US inventories.



“This is a powerful victory for Tessera and the rights of patent holders everywhere,” said Henry R. Nothhaft, president and CEO of Tessera. “The ITC’s decision establishes that the patents in this case are valid and enforceable, and sends a positive message to other innovators that depend on their patent rights to protect their inventions against would-be infringers.”



The respondents in the Wireless ITC action were ATI Technologies, Freescale Semiconductor, Motorola, Qualcomm, Spansion, Spansion (LLC) and ST Microelectronics. Tessera asserted infringement of two Tessera patents, U.S. Patent No. 6,433,419 (‘419) and U.S. Patent No. 5,852,326 (‘326).