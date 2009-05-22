Balver Zinn appoints Century Automation as representative for Florida

The Balver Zinn Group has appointed Century Automation as the manufacturer’s representative for the Balver Zinn and Cobar brand products in Florida.

Balver Zinn Group’s Managing Director, Josef Jost, has now put in place an agreement for Century Automation to be responsible for sales of the company’s entire portfolio of Balver Zinn and Cobar brand solder paste, solder wires, solder bars, flux products, as well as their complete line of cleaning products". Josef Jost adds: “We are delighted to have such a strong representation for our customers in this key marketplace. Our products offer very real performance and process benefits and a strong representation will helps us to reach as many companies as possible who will begin benefiting from this.”



Century Automation is widely known throughout the sunshine state of Florida and will contribute a wealth of knowledge and experience in electronics assembly to the Balver Zinn and Cobar team. The standard of support, service and professionalism that has made them a household name in this region, will work to uphold and enhance the outstanding customer relations that Balver Zinn and Cobar customers have come to expect.