Apple under fire again for working conditions at one of its suppliers

Yet again, Apple has to confront charges that one of its suppliers has exploiting working conditions. After Foxconn, this time round it's Wintek.

Labour rights groups have accused Wintek to exploit its workers in its Taiwanese faciltiies as well as in its subsidiary's facility in China, the Gobal Post reports. The groups have been demonstrating outside Apple's office in Taipei to put pressure on Apple.



The labour groups allege that Wintek has been exploiting its workers; laying off 600 staff in December without warning, that it cut salaries and order unpaid overtime - all fill rush orders. Wintek has denied these allegations, stating that cost-saving measures were inforced after reporting a net loss for 2008, the report continues in saying.



Apple stated that it conducts supplier audits on a regular basis and orders corrections if violations are found.



Image Source: Apple