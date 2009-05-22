Sanmina-SCI & Isola in Square Weave Patent License agreement

The Isola Group has entered into a non-exclusive license agreement with Sanmina - SCI Corp (Sanmina) that grants Sanmina the right to practice under US Patent Nos. 5,350,621 and 5,464,658 for the terms of the patents.

These patents are directed generally to laminates and printed circuit boards that incorporate square weave fabric materials. "We believe that the adoption of Isola square weave technology provides a competitive advantage to Sanmina-SCI PCB Division because it allows increased design flexibility by providing improved registration and reliability to high performance applications," stated George Dudnikov, CTO of Sanmina-SCI's PCB Division.



"Sanmina recognized the value of these patents and they are the first board fabricator to license this technology from Isola," stated Eric Seip, Isola Group Vice President. "We expect a number of other, high-end fabricators to also sign licenses, as this technology really enables designers to increase complexity of their designs with higher reliability," stated Tarun Amla, Isola Group Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.