HMS secures contracts for the delivery of Gateway products

Through its partly owned subsidiary IntelliCom Innovation, HMS Networks received two renewed delivery agreements for its Gateway products for industrial communication. The total value of these two agreements is approximately SEK 7,5 million.

Delivery under these agreements will be completed during the next two years. One of the customers is a system supplier in power distribution and the other customer operates in the area of ventilation in commercial properties.



"During the last couple of years we have focused on developing application areas for our products in communication and remote monitoring. Receiving renewed delivery agreements from large companies in the areas of power distribution and ventilation shows the success they are having using our Gateway products", says Henrik Ebeklint CEO of IntelliCom Innovation.



IntelliCom Innovation AB is a partly owned (52%) subsidiary of HMS Networks AB (publ). IntelliCom has 15 employees mainly focused on technology and product development to control, supervise and monitor industrial products and systems.



"These new delivery agreements show that, despite the general weak market, there are application areas that benefits from a simplified communication between industrial systems. IntelliCom and their innovative products holds a strong position in the area of remote monitoring, especially using Ethernet and GPRS", says Staffan Dahlström, CEO of HMS Networks AB.