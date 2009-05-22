Corintech with ISO 13485 Certification for Medical

EMS-provider Corintech, Fordingbridge (UK), has been certified to ISO 13485, the highest standard to meet the demanding requirements of the global medical industry. The successful certification to BS EN ISO 13485:2003 followed a rigorous 2 stage audit by the British Standards Institute (BSi).

The award follows on from Corintechs previous certifications to AS9100 (Aerospace) and ISO 9001:2000. The certification sets Corintech apart as a world class designer and manufacturer of electronic products in the UK, and will open the door to many more opportunities in the medical, aerospace and industrial industries.



On learning the audit result, Dean James, Marketing Director said, “This certification is another major milestone in Corintechs’ 32 year history. It is an example of the whole teams’ commitment to providing our clients with the highest standards of quality in our products, processes and services. This really is an exceptional achievement and reflects not only the robustness of our Quality Management System but more importantly the skill, dedication and enthusiasm of the whole Corintech team.”



Corintech, founded in 1977, has successfully provided complex high quality electronic assemblies to the medical and aerospace (civil and military) industries in the UK and the scope of certification encompasses all of Corintechs’ current activities. These include the design and manufacture of electronic sub assemblies and complete systems including hardware, firmware, and application software and enclosure design.