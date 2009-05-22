Foxconn invests in Software park in Taiwan

The EMS-giant Foxconn is to construct an R&D centre in the Kaohsiung Software Park.

Construction work for several buildings in the Kaohsiung Software Park in southern Taiwan could already start in July this year, reports DigTimes. Those are rumoured to be exclusively designed for a new R&D centre for software applications.



Construction costs are estimated at US$57.6 million (for the 1.phase). The R&D-Centre is to cover software applications for security surveillance, carbon-emission monitoring, etc., the report continues.